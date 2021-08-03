NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A rollover caused headaches for drivers traveling in the Norwich area Tuesday.
It happened on the eastbound side of Route 2 around 4:20 p.m.
State Police say that a tractor trailer had rolled onto its side.
No one was injured and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Route 2 by Exit 28S was shut down while crews worked to remove the tractor trailer from the roadway, but was reopened a couple of hours later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.