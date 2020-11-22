TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A crash closed a busy road in Torrington on Sunday.
According to the Department of Transportation, the crash happened on Route 202.
The DOT said the road was closed between Charles and Bird streets.
The crash was reported just before noon.
A car struck a utility pole.
There's no word on a cause or injuries.
