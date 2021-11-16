NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Route 202 in New Hartford reopened following a tanker crash on Tuesday morning.
Two tankers rolled over Tuesday morning, which shut down part of Route 202 in New Hartford in the area of South Road and the Canton town line.
Drivers were urged to seek alternate routes.
The crash involved a home heating oil truck and another truck.
