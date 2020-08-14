MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Route 32 in Mansfield is closed because of a crash.
According to the Department of Transportation, it happened just south of Mansfield City Road.
The crash involved a tractor trailer and another vehicle.
It was first reported just before 10 a.m. on Friday.
State police said injuries were reported.
A cause has yet to be determined.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
