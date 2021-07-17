NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Haven.
It happened near the intersection of Dixwell Avenue and the entrance to Route 40 heading east.
North Haven Police say they received multiple calls late this morning for a shooting in this area.
Early in the investigation, officers learned someone shot from inside a vehicle into another.
Investigators say they found a victim inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.
Eyewitness News learned paramedics tried to help this person, but later pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Police say they shut down the area of Dixwell Avenue between Hartford Turnpike to State Street for awhile.
State Police confirm to us they’re also helping with this investigation.
We’re also learning from North Haven Fire that a fleeing car from a nearby town disregarded Hamden Police, which had shut down Route 40 at Whitney Avenue.
This runaway vehicle then collided with another driver, causing a serious wreck.
Fire officials say this driver then ran away by foot and was pursued by local and State Police.
Police say there’s no immediate danger to the public.
The scene is cleared.
If you know anything, you’re asked to give North Haven Police a call.
Meanwhile, the department is sending their condolences to the victim’s family.
