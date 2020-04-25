NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving a motorcycle and a motor vehicle closed part of Route 44 in Norfolk Saturday afternoon, officials said.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation said he area has reopened.
State police said Route 44 was closed at Laurel Way. They asked drivers to seek alternate routes if traveling in the area.
Police say injuries are reported in the crash.
