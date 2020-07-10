WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – Route 5 in Wallingford was reopened after a person was hit by a car.
Police said the roadway was closed in the area of Most Holy Trinity Church.
The extent of the person’s injuries was not released at this time.
Wallingford police are still on the scene investigating the crash.
There is no word when the road is expected to reopen.
