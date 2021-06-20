Farmington Crash_0001_frame_189.jpg

Crash closes Route 6 in Farmington

FARMINGTON,CT(WFSB)-- In Farmington, a car crash took down a telephone pole with wires in front of Route 6 on Sunday morning.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Route 6 was closed in the area while crews repaired the pole, but partially reopened around 2 p.m.

One lane remains closed while crews work to finish repairs.

Drivers are asked to slow down when they approach the work zone.

