FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Part of Route 6 in Farmington is expected to be closed for several hours following a crash.
Police said Route 6 is closed between Scott Swamp Road and Reservoir Road after a car hit a utility pole.
Minor injuries were reported.
Eversource crews are responding to the scene, and police said the road is expected to be closed for between 6 and 12 hours.
Drivers should avoid the area by using Route 10 and Route 4.
