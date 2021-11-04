NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – Part of Route 63 in Naugatuck is expected to be closed for several hours due after an officer was struck by a car in the area on Thursday.
Police said the officer was working a private duty job when they were struck by a car on Route 63.
The car fled the scene, traveling across multiple towns, before it was apprehended on I-84 in Middlebury.
Police said the officer did not suffer life-threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.
There is no danger to the public at this time.
Police said New Haven Road (Route 63), near High Street, will be closed for several hours.
Police said the Regional Accident Reconstruction team was notified and is responding to the scene.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area. Detours have been set up.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
