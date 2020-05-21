COLUMBIA, CT (WFSB) – Route 66 in Columbia was closed due to a head-on crash involving a motorcycle.
The Department of Transportation said the road was closed at the intersection of Cherry Valley Road, but is has since reopened.
Injuries have been reported, but state police said there is no word on the extent of those injuries.
Check here for traffic updates.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
