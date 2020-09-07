TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) -- Route 74 in Tolland is back open following a serious motorcycle crash.
The road reopened around 6:45 p.m. Monday.
It happened on Monday afternoon on Tolland Stage Road, near Burbank Road.
Emergency officials in Tolland said a motorcycle operator was taken to the hospital for treatment.
As of about 4 p.m., officials said Tolland Stage Road will be closed between Peter Green Road & Dunn Hill Road for several hours while troopers investigate.
