SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A crash on Route 8 in Seymour that resulted in serious injuries on Wednesday remains under investigation.
According to state police, the drivers of a Toyota Highlander and a Chevy Silverado headed northbound on Route 8 just south of exit 21.
Both vehicles were in the right travel lane around 3:15 p.m.
The driver of an Infiniti G37 was on the southbound side when, for reasons unknown, he veered into the center median, struck the beam guardrail, and headed into the northbound travel lanes.
The Infiniti driver then struck the Silverado and sideswiped the Highlander.
The drivers of the Silverado and Highlander suffered minor injuries, but were hospitalized for treatment.
The driver of the Infinity sustained serious injuries and was also brought to a hospital.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact state police at 203-393-4200.
