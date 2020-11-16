THOMASTON, CT (WFSB) - Route 8 south is closed in Thomaston because of an overturned tractor trailer.
The Department of Transportation said the closure was in place at exit 41.
The closure was first put in place around midnight on Monday.
A single lane opened later in the morning, but crews closed the highway down around again 7:40 a.m.
UPDATE: road is closed again due to this crash. @WFSBnews #wfsb— Caitlin Francis (@CaitlinMFrancis) November 16, 2020
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
