(WFSB) – Around 1:33 am, officers responded to route 9 on reports of a car accident.
The accident occurred near exit 18 in Cromwell.
According to police, the accident involved multiple cars including a Connecticut State Police cruiser, and a fire engine.
Police say people were injured in this accident and were sent to an area hospital.
The extent of their injuries is unknown currently.
