BERLIN, CT (WFSB) – A serious crash impacted both sides of Route 9 in Berlin for several hours on Wednesday.
The one-car crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Dept. of Transportation said the southbound side of the highway was closed at exit 23.
It reopened by about 5:15 p.m.
Back-ups for nearly 3 miles were being reported between exits 27 and 23 during the afternoon.
Earlier in the day, CT State Police reported that the northbound side had been closed, however that has reopened.
