NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- A crash closed part of Route 9 south in New Britain on Monday afternoon.
The highway was closed at exit 25 around 4 p.m., the Dept. of Transportation said.
By 5:20 p.m., the highway had reopened.
Multiple vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash.
There is no word at this time on the extent of any injuries.
