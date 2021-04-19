MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Route 9 southbound in Middletown is closed due to a crash involving seven cars.
Middletown police said Route 9 is closed near exit 16.
Police said injuries were reported, but the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
The highway will be closed while police investigate the crash.
Follow traffic updates here.
