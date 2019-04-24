A person was hit by a car on Route 140 in East Windsor Wednesday morning.

EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Route 140 in East Windsor is closed after a person was hit by a car.

It happened a little after 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The person suffered serious injuries and LIFE STAR was called to the scene.

Police said Route 140 is closed between Rice and Harrington roads.

