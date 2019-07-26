CANTERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Route 169 in Canterbury is closed due to a deadly crash.
State Police troopers are on the scene investigating the crash.
Route 169 is closed in the area of Phinney Lane.
Police have not released the identity of the person killed in the crash.
There is no word on how long the road will be closed.
Check for traffic updates here.
