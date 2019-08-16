EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - Three people were hurt in a crash that happened on Route 20 in East Granby.
Route 20 is closed by School Street because of the crash, according to the Department of Transportation.
Two vehicles were involved, the East Granby Fire Department confirmed.
The crash was first reported just before 6 a.m.
Chief Kerry Flaherty of the East Granby Fire Department said that two people were in serious condition. A third person was also hurt, but not as bad.
He said two people were in a SUV and one was in a car.
Flaherty said it took almost 60 minutes to extricate one person from the SUV.
While the Life Star emergency helicopter was called to the scene, it was canceled due to overcast weather conditions.
Traffic was being rerouted through a nearby shopping center parking lot.
There's no word on a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
