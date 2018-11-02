GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - Route 20 is closed in both directions near the Hartland town line because of utility work on Friday.
According to Granby police, the work was the result of an overnight crash.
A car slammed into a utility pole.
Police suggested a detour of Route 179 to Route 219.
They had no estimate for when the road would reopen.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
