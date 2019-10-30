GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) – A road is closed in Durham after a tree fell onto wires.
The Guilford Police Department said Durham Road (Route 77) is closed just north or Race Hill Road after a large tree fell across the roadway.
Wires also came down after the tree fell.
Police are asking drivers to use Lake Drive or Great Hill Road as an alternative.
There is no word when the road will reopen.
