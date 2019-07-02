HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A section of Route 15 Northbound in Hartford is closed following a deadly motorcycle crash, said Connecticut State Police.
Police confirmed a person was killed in the crash.
Route 15 Northbound is closed between Exits 85 and 86, said the Connecticut Department of Transportation.
According to the DOT, the crash happened around 1:13 a.m.
Police have not released how many vehicles were involved or if there were additional injuries.
State Police are urging drivers to avoid the area.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
