MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Route 15 southbound in Milford is closed because of a crash.
State police said the closure is near exit 54.
#cttraffic Rt 15 S/B is closed near x54 in Milford due to a motor vehicle accident. Injuries have not been reported. @TroopI— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 19, 2020
No injuries were reported.
There's no word on a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
