Putnam fire

Firefighters battled a fire at an auto body shop along Route 44 in Putnam Friday morning.

 WFSB

PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) - A busy road in Putnam is closed because of a fire.

According to the Department of Transportation, Route 44 is closed between Mary Crest Drive and Route 21.

The fire happened at an auto body shop.

There's no word on a cause for the fire or if anyone was hurt.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.