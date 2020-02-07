WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Emergency crews closed a road in Waterford after a power line came down onto it.
Firefighters reported that it happened on Route 85.
The road is closed between Way Hill Road and Lakes Pond Road.
The Waterford fire and police departments are on the scene.
There's no word on what brought down the line.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
