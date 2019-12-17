WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Route 175 in Wethersfield is closed due to a transformer fire Tuesday night.
The road is closed between Sherburne Road and Ruscan Road while crews work to fix the transformer.
The Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department said they were in the area of Wells Road and Wolcott Hill Road where the transformer was on the ground and on fire.
As of 7:45 p.m., Eversource reported 1,488 customers without power in the area.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
