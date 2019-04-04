PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) – A vehicle fire has shut down Route 72 eastbound to Interstate 84 Eastbound in Plainville, according to the Department of Transportation.
State police confirmed the incident is deadly.
They said one vehicle was involved.
The fire was reported just before 3:15 a.m. Thursday.
Anyone who may have seen what happened or with any information is asked to contact state police at 860-534-1000.
Troopers urged drivers to use alternate routes.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
