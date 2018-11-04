BETHANY, CT (WFSB)- According to State Police, Route 63 is closed in Bethany after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
The pedestrian was struck around 7:30 this morning near the Bethany- Naugatuck town line.
Police said the driver fled the scene.
Drivers are urged to use alternate routes while police are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police Troop-I in Bethany at (203) 393-4200.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.