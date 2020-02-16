BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Route 4 in Burlington has reopened following a deadly crash Saturday night, officials said.
State Police say the two-car crash happened at the intersection of Route 4 and Mountain Spring Road around 6:43 p.m. and closed the area for several hours.
Police say a Honda was traveling Westbound on Route 4 when it was struck head-on by an Infiniti that was traveling Eastbound.
Officials say Denise Decker, 53, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was killed in the crash.
Two passengers of the Infiniti were transported to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar, police said.
The operator and a passenger of the Honda were taken to Hartford Hospital by ambulance. The operator of the Infiniti was taken to the UConn Medical center by ambulance.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Trooper Verno at 860-626-7900.
