BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A serious crash has closed part of Route 4 in Burlington Saturday evening, officials said.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation said Route 4 is closed at Mountain Spring Road.
State Police is asking drivers to avoid the area.
Officials confirmed two LifeStar helicopters are responding to the crash.
It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash.
Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
