COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) – A four-car crash closed Route 44 in Coventry on Thursday.
The road has since reopened.
The Coventry Town Manager’s office posted on Facebook that the road was closed between Barnsbee Lane and North River Drive.
There is no word if anyone was injured in the crash.
No additional details were released.
