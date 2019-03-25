DERBY, CT (WFSB) - Route 34 at Main Street in Derby has reopened, several hours after a tanker rollover Monday morning.
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, causing a fuel spill.
Traffic was being diverted to Derby Avenue and into Division Street in Ansonia, but as of 3 p.m. the road had reopened.
As if 11:15 a.m., police said Route 8 exit 15 ramps had reopened.
Police said environmental crews will be at the scene for several hours to mitigate and clean up the oil spill.
Drivers are still urged to avoid the area.
There's no word on injuries.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.