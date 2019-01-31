EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) -- A serious crash involving a box truck has partially closed Route 20 in East Granby.
Fire Chief Kerry Flaherty said the crash happened near Kreps Road.
The driver of the box truck suffered serious injuries and was extricated.
Although Eversource is on scene repairing downed wires, there are no reported outages in East Granby.
Department of Transportation is also on scene assisting.
