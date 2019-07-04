EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - Route 20 in East Granby has reopened following a serious motorcycle crash.
The crash happened near Grainger Circle in East Granby.
According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation the crash was reported around 12:00 p.m.
Granby Police said the road was closed at Canal Road as State Police investigate the crash.
Route 20 was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.
There is no word yet on how many vehicles were involved or the extent of the injuries.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
