EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) -- Part of Route 82 in East Haddam has reopened several hours after a propane truck flipped over on Friday.
The rollover crash was reported just before noon on Friday after the truck and another car collided.
State police said the truck did leak propane, so crews from several towns responded to help disperse the gas.
The Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection also responded to the scene, along with a regional tanker task force.
“Troopers arrived on scene and through a collaborative effort with the fire department and DEEP, it was determined there was only a need to evacuate one house, residence from the immediate area," said State Police Sgt. Josue Dorelus.
Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The road was closed between Clark Hill Road and Old Town Road but has since reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.