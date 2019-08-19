EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Route 80 in East Haven is back open Monday morning after a fallen tree closed the road, police said.
Police say the tree fell on the hood of a vehicle near 580 Foxon Road. Two people were in the car and taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The East Haven Police Department says crews worked to remove the tree and repair power lines.
A detour was set up at Mill Street and North High Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.