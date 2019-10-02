EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – Broad Brook Road (Route 191) will be closed in East Windsor for the remainder of Wednesday night.
East Windsor Police said the road is closed after a truck hit a pole.
Route 191 will be closed between Main Street and Melrose Road.
Crews are working to repair the pole.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
No additional details about the crash were released at this time.
