ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Route 83 in Ellington is closed following a two vehicle crash on Friday morning, Tolland County officials said.
LifeStar was requested to Route 83 near the intersection of Strawberry Road around 5 a.m.
However, the helicopter was canceled.
First calls indicated a head-on crash with heavy damage.
Tolland County said all the vehicle occupants made it out of the vehicles without help.
