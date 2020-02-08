ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Part of Route 5 in Enfield re-opened Saturday night after a pedestrian was struck by a car, police said.
Police say the road is closed between Oliver Road and Post Office Road.
One person was injured and taken to an are hospital, police said. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
