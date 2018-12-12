FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A portion of Route 15 in Fairfield was closed because of a crash on Wednesday morning.
However, they reopened a short time later.
Only the right shoulder on the southbound side remained closed as of 6:30 a.m.
According to the Department of Transportation, the closure was between exits 44 and 42.
It had been for both sides of the highway.
Delays stretched back more than 6 miles.
The crash involved two vehicles.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
