GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Route 2 in Glastonbury is back open after a crash closed it for several hours Saturday, said state police.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the crash closed Route 2 between Exits 10 and 12 around 7:22 a.m.
State police said injuries were reported in the crash, but the extent is unknown.
The crash is under investigation by state police.
State police said an update will be provided Saturday afternoon.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.