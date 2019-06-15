LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - Route 214 in Ledyard is reopen following a serious crash Saturday morning, said officials.
Police say one patient was transported to the hospital by helicopter.
According to police, the crash happened in the area of Goulart Road and was reported at 5:56 a.m. Two vehicles were involved.
Route 214 was closed between Route 117 and Whale Head Road, said the Connecticut Department of Transportation.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
