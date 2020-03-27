MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Route 32 in Mansfield is back open following a crash on Friday night.
State police said that a 2007 Subaru Legacy traveling north had traveled into the southbound side of the roadway to pass another vehicle.
The Legacy then came all the way across the northbound lane and up onto an embankment on the right side of Rt. 32, causing the vehicle to roll over several times before coming to a halt in the southbound lane of travel.
The operator, an 18-year-old North Franklin man, was ejected from the Legacy and flown to Hartford Hospital with possible life threatening injuries.
Rt. 32 was closed at Mansfield City Road for several hours, but has since reopened.
This crash remains under investigation by CT State Police.
