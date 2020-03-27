MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Route 32 in Mansfield is closed due to a crash on Friday night.
State police said the road is closed at Mansfield City Road.
There were injuries reported, according to state police.
Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes while police investigate.
