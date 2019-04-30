MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Route 195 in Mansfield reopened on Tuesday morning following a three-vehicle crash.
According to the Department of Transportation, the road was closed by North Eagleville Road.
The crash was reported just before 8 a.m.
Minor injuries were reported.
#UConnNation, avoid 195 near Towers this morning. The road is blocked please seek alternative routes.— UConn (@UConn) April 30, 2019
There's no word on a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
