NORTH BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – A serious crash closed Route 17 in North Branford Thursday evening. The road has reopened.
North Branford police said Route 17, also referred to a Middletown Avenue, is closed between Mansfield Drive and Maltby Lane.
There is no word on the extent of the injuries from the crash.
