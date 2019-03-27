SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - Route 10 in Simsbury has reopened after a two-car crash.
The crash happened at the intersection of Route 167 on Wednesday evening.
The road was closed for a short period of time while police investigate.
According to police, no injuries were reported.
No additional details were released.
