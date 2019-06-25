TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - Injuries were reported in a crashed that closed an intersection in Tolland.
According to dispatchers, Route 30, also known as Crystal Lake Road, was closed at Eaton Road. The scene has since cleared and the road reopened.
The crash was called in around 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday.
The Life Star emergency helicopter was called to the scene due to the nature of the injuries, but reportedly couldn't fly due to weather conditions. It eventually met the patients at Rockville Hospital.
While dispatchers confirmed there were injuries, the extent remains unknown.
However, they said one patient had to be extricated.
There's no word on what caused the crash.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.